Number of positive COVID-19 cases in W.Va. jumps to 626

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 626.

According to DHHR officials, as of 10 a.m., 16,655 residents tested for COVID-19, with 626 positive, 16,029 negative and nine deaths.

The ninth COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Ohio County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

DHHR officials reported as of Monday, 83 patients have recovered in Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison counties.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).