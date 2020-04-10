Number of positive COVID-19 cases in W.Va. jumps to 574

West Virginia health officials reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 574.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say as of 5 p.m., 15,101 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 574 positive, 14,527 negative and five deaths.

DHHR officials reported as of Friday, 63 patients have recovered in Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison counties.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).