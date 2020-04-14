W.Va reports 10th COVID-19 related death; number of total positive COVID-19 cases rises to 694

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 694.

DHHR also reported a tenth COVID-19 death Tuesday afternoon. The tenth victim is a 62-year old man from Marion County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

According to DHHR officials, as of 5 p.m., there have been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive, 16,530 negative and 10 deaths.

DHHR officials reported 147 patients have recovered in Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison counties.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

