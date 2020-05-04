Nursing home hosts parade to allow family members to visit with residents.

The River Oaks Nursing Home in Nutter Fort has emotionally been going through it over the past few weeks as nursing home visits have been halted due to COVID-19.

“It’s been tough for us, you know not letting visitors in." said Joey Preast, the CEO of River Oaks Nursing Home. "So the family members are struggling, we’re struggling with it.”

To alleviate this, the facility organized a parade for the residents’ family members, which Preast hoped to bring an uplifting tone in these difficult times.

“We’re just hoping to kinda get people connected, and this we thought was a great way to do that.” Preast said.

Residents lined the streets as their loved ones passed by, some with signs & banners, some even with honks, and all of them with love. Kent Vance, whose father is a resident at the nursing home, says that he hadn’t seen him in over two months, and that he was grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s real meaningful to let him know that we still care and that we’re here to visit with him.” Vance said.

The staff planned this even only three days in advance, and looked for a day with great weather to hold the event.

The combination of the residents’ relatives parading around and the relatives lining the sides of the street made for a very fun afternoon at River Oaks Nursing Home.