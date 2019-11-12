Nutter Fort students raise thousands of dollars for veteran honor flight

Nutter Fort elementary students raised over three thousand dollars for the local veterans honor flight.

After presenting the check to a group of veterans, the students got a chance to meet with them and ask questions.

Students from kindergarten to 5th grade helped to raise the over three thousand two hundred dollars that will go towards the next honor flight which pays for veterans to fly out to Washington D.C. and see the monuments and memorials for free.

Organizers say this donation brings them close to their annual goal.

"This is unbelievable," said Joyce Zirkle, a representative for the Clarksburg honor flight "We've worked with just three schools now and have done very well, but this is our biggest year ever so between now and the end of the year we're hopefully going to reach our $85,000 goal,"

To donate you can follow the link listed.