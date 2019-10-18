Nutter Fort woman accused of embezzling money from a Bridgeport church

A Nutter Fort woman was arrested after she allegedly took money from a Bridgeport church she worked at between November 2018 and August 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, 41-year-old Amy Hutton was working as a secretary for the Bridgeport Presbyterian church on John Calvin Drive.

While Hutton was employed at the church, she embezzled $87,000 from the church funds to her personal checking account, according to police.

Hutton has been charged with embezzlement.