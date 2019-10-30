Nutter Fort's "Home Rule" proposal could raise sales tax

Running a small town comes with a lot of paperwork.

And Nutter Fort’s mayor Sam Maxson has been working on over four years of paperwork for their town’s “Home Rule” proposal.

The goal of becoming a "Home Rule" town is to regain control over certain legislative matter.

"We feel that we know more about what's going on more in this area than in Charleston, what works in Charleston won't necessarily work in Nutter Fort," Maxson said

The current proposal has five main objectives that they believe would help more effectively and efficiently run their town.

One idea is having homes and businesses outside of the town who fall in the Volunteer Fire Department's response area to pay a fire fee.

"Our fire department uses our equipment our personnel, so we're just asking for some reimbursement from them,"

Another proposal, implementing a town-wide 1% sales tax, which will also change B&O tax.

"By law, if we put in a 1% sales tax we have to eliminate our B&O tax by 5%," Maxson explained "So we're going to eliminate the B&O tax on rental property,"

We spoke to several business owners in the town, none of whom wanted to go on camera, but who all agreed they're not happy about a sales tax increase and hope the town can find another way to raise funds.

However, nothing is set in stone.

Mayor Maxson says there are still many steps in the process before any of these plans become a reality.

"We may modify this, it may not be the final draft,"

If anyone is interested in learning more about the town’s home rule proposal they can stop by town hall for a copy.

Residents can also attend the next city council meeting on November 1st and voice their opinions during a public hearing.