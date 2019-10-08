October is national bullying prevention month... the organization "Stomp out Bullying" says the goal is to encourage schools, communities, and organizations to work together to stop bullying and put an end to hatred and racism by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of all forms of bullying on all children of all ages.

The Harrison County Board of Education has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying.

All across the country schools spread this message in different ways.

At Robert C. Byrd High School they have created a Unity Day which promotes kindness, acceptance, and inclusion among its students.

President of SADD and English Teacher, Rachel Skubis says "Students need to realize their actions and communication with others matter, we have to be nice to each other"

Robert C. Byrd is not the only one in Harrison County to take this stance, in fact, Harrison County Board put into rules by enacting School Policy 4103. The policy is against harassment, intimidation, and bullying of any kind.

However, the schools cannot do all the work themselves in preventing bullying.

Superintendent of Marion County schools Randall Farley is concerned it could be outside influences that parents are not recognizing.

"You name it, there are all kinds of ways and examples that are put in front of children, so it's very important for adults in the education system and parents to have conversations with their child" said Farley.