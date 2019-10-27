Off-duty Dallas cop thought he shot intruder; it was his son

When an off-duty officer with the Dallas Police Department got home Saturday evening, he thought someone had broken in.

He told Desoto police his house was not in the same state that he’d left it in. Certain doors that he’d left unlocked were locked and the garage door he’d left closed was wide open, Fox News reported.

He found who he thought was an intruder in the garage area. He pulled out his gun, took aim and fired.

To his surprise, this was no intruder. It was his adult son.

He called 911 and identified himself as a Dallas officer and explained that he’d accidentally shot his son after mistaking him as an intruder.

Investigators arrived and found the son with a bullet in his arm. He was hospitalized but is expected to be OK, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Desoto officers asked the man why he didn’t call police for help if he suspected an intruder.

He reportedly told them he wanted to know what was going on before he wasted a call to 911.

No charges have been filed. Investigators said the officer’s version of events is consistent with evidence found in his home.

