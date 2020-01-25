Officials say Weston fire leaves one home inaccessible

According to deputy fire chief Jimmy Suttle of the Weston Fire Dept., a house fire leaves one home inaccessible to authorities and residents thus far.

The Weston Fire Dept. received a call of a house fire that was spreading to a neighboring structure at 11:24 a.m. this morning. The Weston, Jane Lew, Jackson Mill, and Pricetown officials all responded.

According to Suttle, no one was home, and no one was injured, but the family cannot locate their dog.

He says the heavy fire started on the first floor.

The incident is still under investigation.