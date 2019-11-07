Officials announce clearance for airport runway extension

Officials announced that the Morgantown Municipal Airport will begin its runway extension project in 2020.

A conference was held today at the airport to discuss the big plans with the construction. Officials say the extension will bring several opportunities to Morgantown.

"This will help us to promote safer travel for passengers as well as corporate travel to retain corporate travel," said Morgantown city manager Paul Brake. "We have a lot of private jets that utilize the airport then the possibility of expanding air passenger service."

The extension is expected to be completed by 2024.