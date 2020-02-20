Officials create new body cam policy for Westover police officers.

In 2017, Westover Police officers received body cams. Since then, officials used the past couple of years to form a policy on how and when to use them.

"You know it's a hot topic today in the country," said Westover Chief of Police Richard Panico. "When they are being used, how they are being used. We figured it was about time to sit down and do a complete policy and procedure on the body cams."

Panico says it's the officers call when to turn the body cam on depending on the situation.

"If I knock on the door and want to talk to you as a police officer and I ask to step in, I have to get your permission to body cam you," Panico said. "We've even outlined in our new policy where if it involves a court case and you become a witness, after things adjudicated you have 30 days to come back and have that removed."

If officers think they will be involved in a negative interaction, the camera will be turned on.

"If you're going to get in a situation where it goes bad, you turn it on," Panico said. "We try to do all traffic stops because we don't know how the interactions will be and it shows probable cause in some cases of why we stopped the car."

Panico says all cams are required to be charged and checked before each shift. He hopes the new policy will benefit the officers and the community.

"We use this as a step to show people that we are transparent, we're not afraid," Panico said. "We like to know what we're doing and how we're doing it so this is one of the avenues we're going to use."

