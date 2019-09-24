Officials create new sign program to combat speeding problem

"Slow down, drive like your children live here."

Officials in one Harrison county community are working to reduce speeding in several neighborhoods and are hoping to see a change to keep the community safe.

The Bridgeport Police Department and the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) program are working together to combat the speeding issue in several neighborhoods in Bridgeport.

"A lot of times you know, there's a lot on your mind when you're driving through the neighborhoods," said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker. "You've got to go to work or your family is on your mind and you're not paying any attention to your speeding."

Walker said that after receiving complaints about speeding in several different neighborhoods, he hopes signs will remind drivers to slow down and drive like their children live here.

"We're trying to touch the emotions of our drivers and to let them know that there are children in the neighborhood and they do sometimes play a little too close to the street," Walker said.

One of the streets where signs are up is Worthington Drive. Jaclyn Sylvania, who has lived in that neighborhood for seven years says she has already seen some change with people slowing down.

"As people drive by and see the signs they are slowing down, not everyone is but I'm hoping over time as more signs get put up that people will catch on," Sylvania said.

Director of VIPS, Kerry Hess, says the program started a couple of weeks ago but hopes to see an impact to protect the children in the community.

"Our children are our best asset," Hess said. "We want them to be safe all of the time."

If you are having problems with drivers speeding in your neighborhood, you can contact the Bridgeport Police Department and receive a sign.