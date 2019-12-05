Officials hope to receive funding for Tennerton Elementary renovations

Upshur county school officials want money from the School Building Authority. Officials hope to see that money go towards the needs of Tennerton Elementary.

Upshur county officials hope to receive money to help improve a local school and its security measures.

"We're asking for 2.3 million dollars to do a renovation to the front part of the building to do a safe schools entry and build an addition on," said ennerton Elementary Principal Tristen Gray.

As of now, the Kindergartners are in a separate building. The new addition would allow Kindergarten students into the main building and would bring in a Pre-K section on site as well.

Gray says the entrance allows anyone to walk directly to the academic hallway. Gray says the money would change the way visitors come into the school.

Gray says he's hopeful and says he and the school board will be thrilled if they receive the funding.

"I've only been here for five years but its been a dream of mine to get our kindergarten inside but also to fix our safe schools entry," Gray siad. "Thats been a big thing for me to make sure that all of our kids are safe."

Gray says officials will find out in Charleston if they will receive the funding in a couple of weeks.