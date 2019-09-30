Officials investigating threat to Buckhannon Upshur Middle School

Buckhannon Upshur Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday as officials investigated a possible threat, according to a press release.

"School officials were notified about a possible threat to the safety of students at Buckhannon Upshur Middle School," the release said.

School officials said they coordinated with the sheriff's department and Homeland Security to decide to lock down the school.

“Our first priority is to keep our students and staff safe, providing a safe learning and working environment for them," said Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus. "All threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, always erring on the side of safety. We are pleased with the quick response and collaboration among all of the agencies involved."

Students who were picked up from school will be excused.

Anyone with more information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff's Department at 304-47-1185.