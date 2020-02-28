Morgantown Fire Department looking for people witnessed leaving apartment fire

Morgantown Fire Department investigators are asking for the public's help in finding three people that witnesses saw leaving an apartment fire Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Fire Department, firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Brockway Avenue at 1:05 p.m..

The initial engine company noticed heavy fire and smoke coming from the building and called for a second alarm response, officials say.

Crews on scene were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, according to officials. The fire cause damage to the lower level apartment.

Officials say the building was vacant and has been condemned since July. The lower level was full of garbage and debris.

Investigators believe the fire started in a back room of the apartment. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

A witness reported two men and one woman left the building on the Pennsylvania Avenue side, then saw smoke coming from the building.

One man got on a bicycle, and the other and woman ran on foot towards Kingwood Street, officials said. All three were carrying backpacks and dressed in dark clothes.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-225-3586.