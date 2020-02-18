Officials receive complaints on unmaintained roads through HARP program

The Home Access Road Program known as HARP allowed home owners to let the Department of Highways take over and maintain their roads. Preston county officials say HARP shut down in the 1980's leaving several roads untouched.

"That expired and the state didn't have the resources to maintain the roads as they should have been maintained," said Preston county commissioner Don Smith.

Preston county commissioners say they receive calls from residents wanting to fix their roads but legally they can't do anything.

"They do anything to the road, they are in violation which is sad to say." Smith said. "These people they want to help out their neighbors too by doing this stuff but technically they just cant."

Smith and Preston county commission president, Samantha Stone recently went to Charleston to ask state senators to find an easier way for residents to get their roads back in the future.

"To take it out of the HARP program and allow the state to not have to worry anymore and the homeowners can take care of it themselves without having issues with the state," Smith said.

Stone says in general, there's been a good amount of work done so far. But she says it’s been years, even decades since some roads have been repaired.

"We should not be spending time, citizens in the county should not be spending time fighting for our roads," Stone said. "We need to get past the devastation the county has seen over the last 20 years."

Officials want legislation to solve the road issues the county has faced for several years.

"We are behind the road bills and we really want to see the DOH focus on getting behind something as well so we can move forward," Stone said.

Five news reached out to DOH officials and did not receive a response.