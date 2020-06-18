Officials reverse course, cancel 2020 W.Va. State Fair

The board of directors of West Virginia's state fair reversed course and voted on Tuesday to cancel this summer's event after the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The last time the fair was canceled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.

"When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 state fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly," CEO Kelly Collins said.. "Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel."

Board chairman Ralph Warren said the initial decision to have the fair was based on information from state and local health officials and the low number of cases in the area at the time.

"We understood the situation has now changed, and the board felt it was important to act quickly," he said. "It's difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the state fair has to our state and community."

Officials said they are working to rescheduling concerts for 2021, and announcements will be made in the coming days. Once those announcements are made, ticket holders will be given the option of a refund, or to roll tickets over to the 2021 event.

Vendors and those with camping reservations will be contacted by a member of the fair's staff within the next few weeks.

The fair is also working with partners to create a Junior Market animal show and will have more information soon.

The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

