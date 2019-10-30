Officials urge community to check furnace before turning on heater

With the weather cooling down, several people will turn their heaters on to stay warm. There are also potential dangers to turning on your heater which is why officials are urging the community to check their furnaces.

Mark Garner with Climatrol Incorporated in Harrison county says one of the signs to look out for is sounds and smells to prevent your furnace from overheating.

"You know what sounds normal, you know what sounds abnormal... what smells natural and what smells," Garnder said. "Furnaces that actually overheat will have a smell associated with them and you also might hear a louder noise."

Garner says to have a professional check your furnace before any changes to filters are made.

"Have a certified company come through and make sure its safe, make sure its clear, make sure the furnace is operating properly," Garner said.

Garner also says its important to change your filter out. Keeping in the same filter could cause it to shut down from overheating.

"Always change your filter every 35 or 45 days," Garner said. "If it's a one inch filter, big media filters can go up to a year."

There a several dangers when it comes to not checking on your furnace but one that cant be easily noticed is carbon monoxide.

"It's a very serious and real concern," Garner said. "Every year, you hear that several people succumb to carbon monoxide poisoning."

Garner says that older homes can contain older systems which are more at risk of having problems with carbon monoxide. Garner advises everyone to install a carbon monoxide detector.

"Usually its on older systems that are improperly vented or the vent pipes collapsed or rusted out through so that's why if your system is more than 3-5 years old, you should definitely have it inspected before the heating system."