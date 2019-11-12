Officials upset with possible expansion of Tennerton PSD

Officials are upset after Upshur County Commission approved to start the process for Tennerton PSD to expand their boundaries. Upshur county administrator Carrie Wallace says the meetings so far have been informal. Commission is now going into the process that is required.

Buckhannon city officials might take legal action after Upshur county commission started the process of expanding Tennerton PSD along Route 33 West.

"The commission is required to hold public hearings, to receive public comment, to advertise as a legal ad," Wallace said. "The end of that process, they'll make the formal decision on whether or not they are going to vote to expand the Tennerton PSD boundaries."

Wallace says that commission does not have the final say in granting the expansion. That decision falls within the West Virginia Public Service Commission. Even if the expansion is granted, Wallace says it won't take away property from the city.

"If the commission were to vote and approve an order that would expand Tennerton PSD boundaries, that property isn't taken away from from the city of Buckhannon," Wallace said. "It's just they are at a first come, first serve basis."

Mayor of Buckhannon David McCauley says that Buckhannon has been in the utility business around 80 years with its sewer and water works.

"We have a lot of integrity when it comes to executing our utility functions," Wallace said.

McCauley says the next step is to see if commission takes the formal steps to expanding Tennerton PSD's services.

"we would certainly entertain the opportunity to go through circuit court here in Upshur county," McCauley said. "As well as taking the matter before the West Virginia Public Service Commission."

Wallace said there will be a public hearing process. There isn't a set date or time.

