Officials urge community to be aware of syringes

Buckhannon City Councilman Robbie Skinner says those syringes were brought up at a recent council meeting. Skinner says the director of public works said a city official and her daughter were at the city park when they discovered a dirty syringe lying on the ground.

Officials say that a used syringe was found on the ground at the Buckhannon City Park.

Lietenant Doug Loudin with the Buckhannon Police Department says that the syringe problem is not new to the city. Loudin says there is a needle exchange program in town but says that needles aren't disposed of properly.

Loudin says most of the areas they are called to pick up syringes aren't well lit.

"Alley ways, the parks, especially late at night," Loudin said. "Even though they are not supposed to be there they sneak in there and do that."

Loudin says that syringes can contain dangerous drugs or chemicals and advises the public to stay away from them.

"You don't know if there's fentanyl or anything like that on the needle itself," Loudin said. "They can be exposed to that chemical and that can kill them almost instantly."

Loudin says every cruiser contains a sharps container where syringes can be picked up so people do not have to touch them.

"If they happen to find one, don't pick it up," Loudin said. "Let us pick it up and dispose of it properly."

Skinner says the city staff are disappointed needles have shown up around town. Residents are asked to be alert and to inspect any area where kids may be playing.

If you spot any needles or drug paraphernalia, you are urged to call 911.