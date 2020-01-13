Officials urge importance of flu vaccine after widespread activity through West Virginia

According to the CDC, more than 500 positive influenza tests were reported across the state last week. Now, officials urge you to get your flu vaccine regardless of the time of year.

"Clear through until March, you can see activity," said nurse Rita McNair. "Sometimes even beyond that, but usually February is kind of a peak season."

McNair says different groups of people have a higher risk of getting the flu along with complications from the virus.

"It can be deadly, so it's very important for people who have chronic illnesses such as lung disease, diabetes, anything of that nature," McNair said.

Even children as young as six months are required to get their flu shots.

"With your immune system, a child's immune system is just getting built up starting at a young age," McNair said. "With your older people having illnesses, of course makes your immune system weaker."

Along with the vaccine, McNair says you can take other precautions to make sure you and your family stay healthy.

"Good hand washing, staying away from people who are sick, cover your coughs and sneezes," McNair said. "Don't touch the "T-zone- eyes, nose and mouth."

Officials say the biggest month giving flu shots was October. McNair says you can still get your flu shot at any time of the year.

"Six months and older is the start,"McNair said. "65 and older with chronic illnesses it's very important, but for anybody to go out and get your flu shot is important."