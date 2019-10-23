Officials working to bring awareness to pedestrian safety

"Its all about awareness..."

After two people were struck while crossing the street in Buckhannon, officials are working to educate people on pedestrian and traffic safety.

"All too often, we see people on their cell phones walking down the street not paying attention to their surroundings," said Lieutenant Doug Loudin. "It's not safe as far as self defense, but also for traffic safety."

Lieutenant Loudin with the Buckhannon Police Department says that enforcement is not the only answer to the problem. Loudin says that drivers and pedestrians need to be more aware of what is going on around them.

"Not only the pedestrians responsibility to watch for traffic but its also for the drivers as well," Loudin said. "Sometimes we get a little distracted and don't pay attention."

Lieutenant Loudin says that the city is working to change a few areas in town that could help keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

"Extra signage, indicating the fact that pedestrians have the right away," Loudin said. "We also discussed painting the crosswalks better and maybe with some brighter colors."

Loudin says that officials are wanting the public to learn more about what they can do to keep themselves and others out of harms way.

"The media and educating the public is one of the best tools that we have right now to remind people to pay attention even when they are driving even when they are walking," Loudin said.

Loudin advises the public to always obey traffic laws as well.

"Only cross at the cross walks not anywhere else because when they come between parked vehicles and try to cross the street, the drivers don't see them until they are right up on them," Loudin said. "Bicyclists need to stay off the sidewalks and follow the same traffic rules as motor vehicles."

