Officials working to continue summer camp program in 2020

The National Youth Sports Program has provided provided physical activity and sport related programs to under-served kids since 1988. The NYSP was federally funded until 2005 and the college has been continuing to run that program since then.

WVU Interim Dean of the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences Jack Watson says the school has been putting money into the camp to keep it running. But he says there are a number of factors making it difficult to continue.

"Some facility closures, budget cuts at the university, and we just have a change in leadership with the people that have been running this program for so long are no longer working here at WVU," Watson said.

Watson says they are working with several community partners trying to find a solution to the problem.

"I'm not really sure it can happen with just CPASS running it anymore,"Watson said. "I think we need community partnership in order to make the program viable and continue in the future."

Not only does the camp provide the sport and physical activities program but it gives kids opportunities they may have never experienced before.

Watson says the program is important to the college and has hope for the future for its return to help kids in the area.

"We're going to need a champion for this program we're going to need someone or an entity to step in and say yes we want to run this program moving forward."