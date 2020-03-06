Ohio State: Settlement reached with nearly half alleging sex abuse by team doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who alleged university officials ignored complaints and failed to stop sexual abuse by a team doctor decades ago.

The deal announced Friday with few details is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss.

A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement helps them move forward and heal.

The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.”

Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits. They say mediation has been unsuccessful, and they’ve asked a judge to let them resume litigation.

Strauss died in 2005.

