Ohio announces first COVID-19 related death

As of Friday afternoon, Ohio now has 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and its first virus-related death.

During his daily news conference to give an update on the state's coronavirus response, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the passing of Mark Wagoner, SR., of Lucas County.

Gov. DeWine says the prominent attorney and figure of the Republican party died Thursday. Wagoner was 76-years-old.

Gov. DeWine also issued an executive order Friday closing all senior care centers and facilities by the end of the day Monday.

New legislation is in the works that will allow employers a grace period of up to 60 days for paying health insurance premiums, officials say.

The governor's previous orders include the temporary closure of all Ohio schools, restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops.

He has also banned large gatherings of any kind.

Earlier this week, Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered primary polls locations to close due to a public health emergency. Ohio's primary election day was originally set for Tuesday, March 17.

DeWine also encouraged all businesses to take the temperature of their employees each day as they arrive at work.

"The temperature check is not perfect but is one way to screen out employees who may be sick," DeWine tweeted.

At this time, Ohio will not be ordering libraries to close, but DeWine is asking them to find a way to deliver their services that does not bring people together.

To help combat the spread, the governor has closed 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicle registrar locations. Five will remain open because they are essential to issue and renew commercial drivers' licenses.

"This enemy is dangerous and it is using us as its host to survive and multiply --- but we do have it among our ability to fight back. When we stop moving, it stops moving! Each one of us must do all we can to limit our exposure," Gov. DeWine said.

The governor is also asking the general assembly to grant a grace period for people who can't renew their driver's license. He is also asking all police officers to not issue tickets for someone with an expired license due to the BMV closure.