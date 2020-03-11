Ohio announces fourth case of Coronavirus

Ohio has now announced a new case of Coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday the fourth case of the virus has been confirmed.

The person is a man in his mid-50s. Officials say the case is in Stark County.

The patient has no travel history outside of the U.S., which officials say means the virus in this case is 'community spread.'

The patient is being treated at Mercy Medical Center. Officials say they are now investigating who the patient has come in contact with.

As far as the other three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County, officials say the patients, two men and a women, are being treated in isolation at home.

The state says 24 people are still under investigation.

21 tests have come back negative.

During a press conference Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he is not ordering K-12 schools to close. However, he says if that does become the case, the state will work with the legislature and schools to try and waive testing requirements.

Gov. DeWine says when it comes to nursing homes, the state is issuing an order limiting visitors to one per day per resident.

He says there must be a single point of entry and everyone will be screened for temperature/potential illness.

The governor says visitor logs must be kept at each nursing home.

According to the governor, the state will be announcing an order soon when it comes to mass gatherings.