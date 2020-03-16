Ohio health chief to order polls close, voting in 3 states will go on as planned

Ohio health chief to order polls closed hours before the state was to hold its presidential primary, citing coronavirus.

The four presidential primaries scheduled for Tuesday were to go on as scheduled, after a judge in Ohio turned down a request to delay that state’s election over concerns of widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio’s governor and secretary of state had supported the lawsuit by voters seeking a delay in the primary until June 2, in the hope that the outbreak subsides by then.

Ohio Judge Richard Frye ruled against the motion Monday night because he didn’t want to rewrite the law.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois are proceeding with their presidential primaries.

