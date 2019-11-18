Ohio man admits to role in drug distribution operation

An Ohio man admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 24-year-old Michael Hill of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Hill admitted to distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2018 in Gilmer County.

Hill faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Hill's case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.