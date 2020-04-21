Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown

An Ohio man who was wanted for murder has been located.

Bryan Darshawn Esters, 33, was arrested today around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on Cornell Avenue. Esters was wanted by the Akron Police Department for aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Esters was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators say Andre Warren shot Dominique Thomas three times outside Julian's Restaurant on Pioneer St. in Akron on July 1, 2018. After that shooting Esters then allegedly shot Thomas four more times in the back at point-blank range as Thomas was on the ground. Thomas died at the scene from his injuries.

A second 20-year-old victim was also shot, but survived. Warren was convicted of the shooting in April 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Esters had remained a fugitive for almost two years, until US Marshals in Ohio received information he was in Morgantown over the weekend.

Esters will be charged as a fugitive from justice and appear Monongalia County court on the charges before extradition to Ohio.

He is held at North Central Regional Jail.