Ohio teen Madison Bell is found safe, sheriff says

An Ohio teenager missing since Sunday has been found, the Highland County sheriff tells CNN.

Madison Bell, 18, was last seen when she left home Sunday morning, telling her mother she was going to a tanning salon.

"Bell has been located safe and left on her own free will," Sheriff Donnie Barrera tells CNN. No other information was made available.

The sheriff's office said this week that it seemed Bell didn't make it to the salon. Her car was found at a church parking lot nearby.

Her mother, Melissa Bell, found her daughter's car unlocked with her phone inside and the keys still in the ignition, she told CNN affiliate WBNS.

"This would be her senior week of high school, so we had a lot of events going on this week that she wouldn't miss," Melissa Bell said.

