Oil Vs. Rain on the roads

Growing up, I always remember what my Dad would say after it had rained - after not raining for a while - and that was to drive carefully on those roadways because things would be a bit slippery.

I always knew what he meant. It is something that we are not always able to see just by looking at the roadways, but the culprit of this slickness is a combination of the rain and the oil.

Every day, oil accumulates on the roadways all across the world - including right here in West Virginia, and back home in Ohio. But what happens when it does not rain?

I spoke with Jay McCarty at Dan's Car World in Bridgeport, who knows all too well what rain can do to cars on the roads. He told me that "When it has not rained, then we have a tendency where vehicles might drip a little bit of oil onto the roadways, and it's not being washed off. So now we get a little bit of rain...and they can make the road just a little bit slick."

Sparing you the molecular details, water and oil do not mix. The oil sits on top of the water, and if there is not enough water to push it off the roadways, then the oil sits between your car's tires and the roadway.

Even if the rain is heavy and does wash off the oil, the heavy rain can lead to another issue.

Hydroplaning, is a common cause of car accidents in the rain. It is caused by the tires being unable to funnel out the water from beneath it.

"And what happens is that the tire actually climbs up on top of the water and you don't have traction on the road." Mr. McCarty explained to me on Monday evening. He also says the knowing whether your tires have good treads is essential to combating hydroplaning. "If there's more tread on the tire it will do better." Mr. McCarty added.

Here is a little trick to check if your tire treads are deep enough to be safely driving in the rain. Take a penny, and put in your treads. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, then your treads are too low and you will lose traction on the roadways when it's raining. So, it is best to get them replaced.

Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind when it rains and you are caught driving in it, is to drive slowly.

I am Meteorologist Timothy Albertson keeping you connected!