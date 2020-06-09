Okla. man paralyzed after falling off highway during protest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) - An Oklahoma man is now paralyzed after falling more than 20 feet off a highway when a truck drove through a crowd of protesters.

His family says the Ryan Knight fell after a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd of protesters. (Source: Knight family/KTUL/CNN)

“It’s hard not to get emotional, hearing him have so much strength, and so much determination and focus,” Randy Knight said. “I don’t know that I could be that strong. And it’s uplifting, and he’s definitely my hero.”

Randy Knight and his brother Ryan Knight had joined a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Tulsa and followed along as protesters walked onto a highway.

“We were in the midst of it, so we just kind of got shepherded with everybody else,” Randy Knight said.

The brothers then were separated when a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd that had gathered in the middle of the highway.

It was right after that his brother’s girlfriend found him down below.

“She went straight to the ledge and looked over, and then you just heard a blood-curdling scream from her,” Randy Knight said. “I didn’t have to look at that point, I knew.”

They later found out Ryan Knight had broken his neck and back in the fall. Randy Knight says he’s now paralyzed from the waist down.

He says his brother had two surgeries and is being told by doctors he has a long road ahead.

"I would give anything to trade spots with him, so he didn't have to endure this,” he said.

The family says they are not focusing on legal battles right now, just on Ryan Knight’s recovery. Randy Knight does have words for the truck driver responsible.

“It was absolutely avoidable, and that man has to live with that decision for the rest of his life,” he said.

A GoFundMe for Ryan Knight has already reached its $30,000 goal.

