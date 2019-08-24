Okla. nurse’s aide allegedly threatens to skin co-worker

A co-worker called 911 after she says she was threatened on the job at a Pontotoc County nursing home.

An Oklahoma man is off the job after allegedly saying he could skin his co-worker while she was alive. (Source: KFOR/Tribune/CNN)

According to an Ada police report from Aug. 12, David Morrison, 21, allegedly told his co-worker at the Ada Care Center that he “could kill her five different ways” and threatened he “could cut off her skin while she was still alive and wear it.”

All of it allegedly happened in front of a patient.

Visibly shaken, the co-worker said she ran to tell her boss, saying she was scared of Morrison after the incident.

According to the police report, the boss confronted Morrison about the threats, and he answered “yes” when asked about the allegations.

When his boss asked if he would carry out the threats, “David did not answer, but shrugged his shoulders with a flat affect look about himself.”

Morrison then told her he “was just tired and having a bad day,” the police report said.

He was put on suspension until further notice. His boss said he then “left angry and upset.”

The nursing home released a statement saying they took immediate steps to notify and fully cooperate with law enforcement.

As of Friday, Morrison remained in the Pontotoc County Jail.

