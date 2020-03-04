Ollie the therapy dog comforts students through PALS program

Meet Ollie: a two-year-old sheepadoodle school officials say has one in purpose in life and that's helping others.

Two-year-old sheepadoodle, Ollie, is a certified therapy dog who helps students through school and stress.

"He loves being at school, these kids are his people," said PALS program instructor Debbie Shapiro. "If I'm not here, they don't ask where I am, they ask "Where is Ollie?"

Ollie, a certified therapy dog, helps students with special needs through a personalized alternative learning school program at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School. Teachers say Ollie adds joy not only to students in the PALS program but the entire school.

"We have teachers come in during the day that come and see him, we had a teacher come in and see him about an hour ago and said "I just need some Ollie love," Shapiro said.

Through the good and the bad days, students in the program say they can always count on Ollie when they need the support.

"He's a buddy, he's always there for you when you're feeling down and he helps you out through the day," said student Zikiyah Oliver.

In any stressful situation, teachers say Ollie will notice when someone feels sad and needs some love.

"He climbs up in those chairs and they will sit and just pet him or sometimes he gets tired and he lays down," Shapiro said. "He likes for people to hold his hand and they will sit there and hold his hand while they do their work."

Teachers say they wanted an addition to the program to help students through love, discipline and learning. They knew Ollie would be perfect for the job.

"Ollie is here for everyone, he doesn't realize if anybody's made a mistake or even if we're having a bad day, he knows just to come and sit beside us," Shapiro said.

With holding his paw or some slobbery kisses, teachers say Ollie provides the comfort, encouragement and love students need to be successful.