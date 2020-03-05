On-going problems could put recycle areas at risk of closing

Officials say a Westover recycling area could close if we do not pay attention to what we throw in the dumpster.

"We've had the signs on the containers since April," said litter control officer Tim Fitchett. "No bags, no soiled pizza boxes, people are not following the simple rules."

For five years, Monongalia County recycling officials offer residents the opportunity to get rid of their recyclables. Within the past year, several people put styrofoam, plastic bags and other materials in the dumpsters that cant be recycled.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom says it will cost $25,000 to dump the materials and says if its contaminated, it won't be recycled.

"They will just take it to the landfill so that defeats the whole purpose of what we're trying to do," Bloom said.

Bloom and Fitchett say signs are up all around the area giving instructions on what can and can't be recycled.

"Unfortunately people are not following our rules and even now from 7 to 3:30, we will come in and there is just bags thrown everywhere," Bloom said.

Officials say there are a lot of people who do follow the rules with recycling. They hope more of us will pay attention and recycle our materials properly before the county loses

"It's really just using common sense, I mean we want to continue the program but we need their help and follow the rules, if not were going to have to stop it," Bloom said.

"We want to keep it open but can't do it if people wont follow the rules," Fitchett said.