One Person Taken to U.H.C. after Three Vehicle Accident

One person was taken to U.H.C. after a three-vehicle accident around 8 a.m. this morning.

It happened near the V.A. Medical Center.

One lane is currently blocked.

Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

The extent of the patient's injuries are unknown at this time.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

