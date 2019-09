One person was sent to the hospital and another charged in Marion County after an assault late August.

Jason Carl Pownell from Rivesville allegedly hit the victim in the face with a broken shovel handle.

Police say that when Powell allegedly hit the victim it disfigured their skull breaking multiple bones and causing bleeding in the victim’s eye ball.

The victim was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Pownell has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.