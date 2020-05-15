One dead, five injured in a two vehicle crash on Beverly Five Lane

A person is dead after a two vehicle accident on Beverly Five Lane Thursday, according to Elkins Police.

The victim was a 31-year-old woman, according to Police Chief Travis Bennett.

According to Bennett, five people were taken to the hospital. One patient was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Prior to emergency services arriving on scene, passing motorists rendered assistance to the injured, including performing CPR, Bennett said.

Elkins Police are investigating the crash.