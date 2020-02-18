Bicyclist hit by car in Preston County dies

A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a car on Old Route 73 Monday evening.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police Kingwood detachment responded to an incident involving a car and a bicycle.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Old Route 73 when it hit a bicycle, also going west, troopers said.

The bicyclist, Robin Ames, 37, of Bruceton Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the car was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say they are investigating the incident, and charges are pending.