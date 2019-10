A woman was killed in a car crash on Route 4 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy, Nova Bender from Braxton County died in the wreck. The wreck occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Gissy says she was ejected from her vehicle and believes she died at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to Gissy.

The crash is still under investigation.