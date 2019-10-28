One dead after a single vehicle crash on I-79

A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 79 near mile marker 156 Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 8:50 a.m. The car, a Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled into the median. The passenger was ejected from the car.

EMS and fire personnel arrived and began life saving measures for the passenger before taking her to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to the press release. After arriving at Ruby Memorial Hospital, the passenger was pronounced dead from injuries. She was identified as 76-year-old Suzanne Stanley from Wheeling, West Virginia.

The driver of the car, who is from Virginia, was also taken to Ruby memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's office.

There were three dogs in the car, the press release says. They were taken to the canine adoption center for safe keeping.

Mon EMS, Star City EMS, Star City Fire Department and Westover Fire Department assisted.