One dead after single vehicle crash on homemade dirt racing track

One person was killed after a single vehicle crash on a homemade dirt racing track on Percy Lane Monday evening.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police Kingwood detachment, troopers responded to a single vehicle accident with entrapment at 6:45 p.m.

Troopers say that 33-year-old Cloyd "Bubba" Martin succumbed to injuries while driving a vehicle on a homemade dirt racing track on his property.

A witness told troopers that Martin was driving a 2001 Volkwagen Cabrio in a counterclockwise direction on the track. The witness said that Martin took a turn too sharp, which caused the car to hit the interior embankment.

The vehicle then overturned, according to troopers.

Personnel from the Preston county Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.