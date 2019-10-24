One dead after tractor accident in Buckhannon

A man died after a tractor accident at the intersection of Little Sand Run Road and Sandstone Hallow Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police Buckhannon Detachment, Corporal V.J. Pyles and Corporal T.A. Menendez responded to the intersection just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, Station 1 and Station 2 firefighters along with Upshur EMS 776 and 775 were already on scene.

The troopers were informed that the man, 65-year-old Gary Kimble of Buckhannon was dead, the press release states.

Kimble was clearing a steep embankment behind a house and adjoining property, according to the press release.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the tractor the Mr. Kimble was operating became stuck on the steep embankment, rolled one time, and ejected Mr. Kimble," the press release says.

The press release states that Kimble became pinned by the tractor in a small stand of trees and died.