One dead following single vehicle crash on Grafton Road

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Grafton Road Tuesday evening.

Morgantown Police say in a news release that officers responded to a report of a single vehicle wreck on Grafton Road at 9:40 p.m.

Police say upon initial investigation, they determined the driver of a green Subaru Impreza was traveling south bound on Grafton Road when they lost control of the car while negotiating a turn near the Postal Plaza. The car slid off the road after crossing the north bound lane and over a hillside before stopping.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel, according to police.

According to police, accident reconstructionists were called to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.