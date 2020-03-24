One dead, one injured after single vehicle crash in Garrett County

One person is dead and one person was injured after a single vehicle crash in Garrett County, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, Michele Gibson, 51, of Dundalk, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was driving a 2003 Suzuki KL7 SUV.

Samueal Cirigliano, 45, Baltimore, was injured, troopers said. He was a passenger in the car. He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment.

Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barracks were responded to the report of a vehicle crash before 9:30 a.m. on I-68 westbound near Grantsville. Troopers found the crash involved one car.

Troopers say preliminary investigation shows the car was on I-68 westbound when, for reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle left the roadway and sideswiped the median guardrail before coming back across the three travel lanes and striking the guardrail on the right shoulder. The car then crossed a drainage ditch, hit an embankment and overturned, before coming to a stop on its wheels back on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver was ejected from the car, according to Maryland State Police. Investigators do not believe the driver was wearing a seat belt.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with two right lane closures, according to troopers. The left lane remained open throughout the investigation at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation

