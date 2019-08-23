Beautiful weekend weather for our final friday forecast at Crab Shack Caribba

The beauty of Summer continues for another weekend as we say farewell to our Friday forecasts at Crab Shack Caribba, Cheat Lake.

This weekend will be the perfect opportunity to come by boat, car or foot to the restaurant and bar that overlooks the 13-mile long reservoir.

Crab Shack Caribba's agenda is lined up with plenty do for both Saturday and Sunday. Caribba's owner Bron Kayal says that the restaurant is the official spot for all Cheat Lake Regatta activities, which kick off around 11 AM with kayak races.

"It's a event put on by Cheat Lake Rotary. It's for a good cause. We have a few races and then right after that we have a big party with food, drinks and fireworks."

Kayal also went on to say that they will have an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band and would like to thank all of his local sponsors for supporting events like this throughout the Summer season.