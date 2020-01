One person has been sent to UHC after a single vehicle accident on Marshall Street in Clarksburg.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison EMS, and Clarksburg Police Department responded to the incident.

911 Dispatch reported there was one patient entrapped in the vehicle, but the patient was out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

One lane is blocked near Buckhannon Avenue due to the accident.

Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the accident.