UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff's office releases statement about incident on Mount Clare Road

UPDATE 08/29/19

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident on Mount Clare Road Thursday.

The sheriff's office says that deputies saw a wanted person run into someone's home.

The person was identified as William Rinehart, who was wanted for fleeing by Harrison County deputies as well as a Circuit Court Capia out of Lewis County, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says that there was no standoff because deputies gave verbal commands then entered the home.

The sheriff's office says deputies arrested Rinehart without incident.

