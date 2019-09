West Virginia State Police said one man has died after a side-by-side accident on Rocky Fork Road in Mason County Saturday evening just after 7:30.

The driver of the side-by-side, Billy Steele Jr., 65, of Mason County died in the crash. There were three other people in the side by side.

Troopers said Steele lost control of the side-by-side and it rolled several times.

Investigators tell WSAZ Steele was not wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor.